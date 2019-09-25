The linebacker position will take a major graduation hit this year with the losses of Shaq Quarterman, Mike Pinckney and striker Romeo Finley.

Quarterman and Pinckney are four-year starters, and Finley began starting games last season.

UM will get a bit of unexpected depth back, though, with the news today that Zach McCloud will redshirt.

McCloud, who started at strongside linebacker as a freshman and sophomore before getting fewer reps last season and this year as UM integrated the striker spot, has been working at MLB in practices and his main role was on special teams the first three games (he did not play this past weekend).

McCloud has 133 career tackles with two sacks, and he has one game left to play per redshirt rules. Coach Manny Diaz said today that Miami will try to use that final game of eligibility in a bowl game.

“Zach - he is so important to us, but he came to us with (the idea of redshirting last week)

He said if he was going to get limited snaps on defense and just play on special teams (he wanted to redshirt). We have another game where he can play - it’s a very similar situation to what we did a year ago with BJ Jennings and Corey Gaynor. If something were to happen catastrophically where we would need him for the longterm he’ll be ready to go for the team. If not, just a one game situation where he needs to finish a game he can play, we have that game to play with. Otherwise it would be amazing if we could save him for the bowl, let him play in the bowl and then let him go have next season.”

Asked if he wished he decided to redshirt McCloud earlier instead of, for instance, having him play one of his four allowed games in a blowout against Bethune, Diaz said, “No, because it really comes down to the young man’s wishes. We weren’t going to force him to do something he didn’t want to do. That’s when it presented itself to us. And you have to get a couple of games in to figure out what the rotation is going to be and where it all fits in. Like most problems they occur when they occur and can only be solved when they need to be solved.”