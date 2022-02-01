McCoy down to two, at peace with decision
Tomorrow is decision day for St. Johns (Fla.) Creekside High School OT Matthew McCoy.He’s down to two schools: Miami and Florida, and will announce his choice at 3:45 p.m.He visited UM in the middl...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news