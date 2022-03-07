McGusty 1st team, 3 Canes All-ACC

Three members of the University of Miami men’s basketball team garnered All-ACC accolades, as announced Monday morning by the conference office.

Kameron McGusty received First Team All-ACC plaudits, while Isaiah Wong earned Third Team All-ACC distinction. Charlie Moore picked up both Honorable Mention All-ACC and ACC All-Defensive Team recognition.

“I am thrilled for Kam, Isaiah and Charlie,” Miami head coach Jim Larrañaga said. “All three of them had truly excellent seasons and were key factors in the overall success of our team. They’re each very deserving of these honors and I’m glad people around the league are aware of what they have accomplished.”

A sixth-year redshirt senior guard, McGusty is the third First Team All-ACC designee in program history, joining Jack McClinton (2007-08 and 2008-09) and Shane Larkin (2012-13). He is the fifth Hurricane, regardless of league, to earn first-team status in any conference, as Tim James (1997-98 and 1998-99) and Johnny Hemsley (1998-99) did so when Miami was in the BIG EAST.

The Katy, Texas, native finished the regular season third in the ACC in steals (1.8), co-third in made free throws (116), fourth in scoring (17.5), fifth in free-throw percentage (82.9), co-sixth in 20-point games (11), co-seventh in made field goals (186), No. 11 in field-goal percentage (47.4) and tied for No. 12 in double-doubles (five).

A third-year sophomore guard, Wong picked up third-team accolades for the second year in a row, making him the fourth player in program history to notch first-, second- or third-team honors multiple times. He joins McClinton (2006-07, 2007-08 and 2008-09), Guillermo Diaz (2004-05 and 2005-06) and Kenny Kadji (2011-12 and 2012-13) on that elite list.

The Piscataway, N.J., native placed No. 10 in the ACC in scoring (15.5), No. 10 in made field goals (176), tied for No. 10 in 20-point outing (eight), No. 12 in free-throw percentage (73.9) and No. 13 in field-goal percentage (46.3) during the regular season. He also averaged 4.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game.

A sixth-year redshirt senior guard in his first season at The U, Moore is the seventh Hurricane to record ACC All-Defensive Team recognition, joining Anthony King (2004-05), Julian Gamble (2012-13), Shane Larkin (2012-13), Durand Scott (2012-13), Tonye Jekiri (2014-15 and 2015-16) and Davon Reed (2016-17). This is the fifth time a Miami player earned ACC All-Defensive Team and received Honorable Mention status or above.

Hailing from Chicago, Moore capped the regular season second in the ACC in steals (2.0), fourth in assists (4.3) and sixth in assist-to-turnover ratio (2.13). His 63 steals on the season are co-fifth-most in school history. In addition, Moore’s 44 steals and 98 assists in ACC play both set new program records.

This is the fourth time three Hurricanes have received first-team, second-team, third-team or honorable mention plaudits in the same year, alongside the 2012-13, 2014-15 and 2015-16 campaigns. In addition, it is the fourth time Miami totaled four-plus honors, joining the same three seasons.

McGusty finished fourth in All-ACC balloting with 315 of a possible 390 points, while Wong tied for No. 12 with 119 points and Moore placed No. 19 with 42 points. In addition, Moore earned 45 of a possible 78 points in All-ACC Defensive Team voting, good for fourth-most.

Third-year sophomore forward Anthony Walker tied for second place with six votes for ACC Sixth Man of the Year, while Larrañaga placed fourth in ACC Coach of the Year balloting with three votes. Moore finished fifth for ACC Defensive Player of the Year with two votes.

Fourth-seeded Miami begins ACC Tournament play Thursday at 2:30 p.m.in the quarterfinals against a to-be-determined opponent, live on ESPN2 from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.