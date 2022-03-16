McGusty has the honors, but Moore to be key player if UM makes tourney run

Guard Kam McGusty got most of the accolades for the Miami Hurricanes this season, taking first-team All-ACC honors and, more recently, earning NABC First Team All-District 2 recognition.

McGusty's numbers are impressive: He leads UM with 17.6 points per gae while hitting 48.0 percent of his shots from the field. And he averages 4.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.7 steals per game.

If there were an unsung hero award for this team?

That would probably go to Charlie Moore, who isn't overly flashy at point guard and doesn't put up eye-popping numbers. But without his veteran floor leadership this team most certainly would not be where it is now: A No. 10 seed in the NCAA Tournament with a game against USC on tap Friday afternoon.

Moore averages 12.6 points, 4.5 assists and 2.0 steals.

Coach Jim Larranaga said at one point this season that when Moore first showed up on campus he worried that the DePaul transfer was too slow to stick with the ACC's better point guard.

Those worries have been allayed.

Flash back to early this season, though, and it wasn't even a sure bet that Moore would be getting a huge amount of minutes. After the opener, in which he played 36 minutes, he logged 26 minutes in game 2 against UCF while shooting just one-for-eight. The next game against FAU he played 26 minutes and was three-for-10 shooting. He didn't get over 30 minutes in a game again until the sixth game of the season against North Texas.

Since then he's cemented himself as a lot of the stick to the glue that holds this team together.

And no shot was more memorable than the half-court game-winning heave at Virginia Tech.

He seems to come up with timely baskets at crucial times.

And Miami's going to need his calm floor presence and scoring with the NCAA Tournament upcoming.

Count on him to provide both.