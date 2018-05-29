McIntosh on UM: "I love the coaches, it’s like a family already"
Ft. Lauderdale (Fla.) University School standout Kenny McIntosh was evaluated by coach Thomas Brown this spring.“Me and him are always talking, and me and coach (Mark) Richt are always texting and ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news