Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-26 13:46:46 -0500') }} football Edit

McIntosh to attend Paradise: "I'll get to meet the former Canes"

Kjfhsr9xhhmm0u5eeqxx
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
Matt Shodell • CaneSport.com
@canesport
Managing Editor

Ft. Lauderdale University School RB Kenny McIntosh was set to attend Oklahoma this weekend as an unofficial trip.That changed when the family couldn’t find a flight without a four-hour layover.So n...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}