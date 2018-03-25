Sophomore Evan McKendry helped Miami capture its first series victory over Virginia since 2009, racking up 12 strikeouts in a 1-0 win Saturday night Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field.

A night after senior lefthander Jeb Bargfeldt set the tone with 7.2 innings in a walk-off win, the Hurricanes (11-11, 5-3 ACC) received a career long-tying seven innings from its star sophomore.

McKendry (4-2), who entered the game with the highest strikeout-per-nine innings ratio among all starting pitchers in the ACC, tied a career high with 12 more punchouts in a dominating performance.

Miami's pitching staff has held the Cavaliers (13-9, 3-5 ACC) to nine hits in a combined 20.0 innings through the first two games of the series.

The Hurricanes, whose last series sweep over the Cavaliers came in 2008, will go for their first such weekend of the spring Sunday at 1 p.m.

McKendry won a pitchers' duel with Virginia lefthander Daniel Lynch (2-3) who struck out 11 and walked one in seven strong innings of his own.

After a 23-pitch first inning that included a walk and a single, McKendry was mostly unhittable. The Pembroke Pines, Fla., native allowed just two batters to reach as far as second base after the first and was in control on a night he ended up throwing 114 pitches – his most as a Hurricane.

Virginia struck out 13 times on the night, marking a new season high.

Lynch's lone run allowed on the night came on a ball that Virginia left fielder Charlie Cody lost in the lights in the second inning.

With Isaac Quinones on first after a leadoff single to center, junior Romy Gonzalez lifted a ball to left that looked like an inning-ending flyout.

But the ball dropped behind Cody, allowing a hustling Quinones to plate all the way from first and open the game's scoring.

Quinones, who finished 2-for-3 at the plate, extended his hitting streak to 13 games with the single.

Miami had a chance to double its lead in the fifth with Gonzalez on second base after a one-out double.

Freshman Tony Jenkins cracked a single to center, but a perfect throw from outfielder Cayman Richardson to catcher Cody Knight nailed Gonzalez at the plate to keep Miami's lead at 1-0.

Junior Frankie Bartow entered in the eighth and recorded his second save of the year with two strong innings to close it out.

Bartow, a Freshman All-American out of the bullpen in 2016, has yet to allow an earned run this season. In nine appearances spanning 15.0 innings, Bartow has allowed one unearned run with 14 strikeouts compared to two walks.

The two teams return to Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field Sunday for the series finale. First pitch for the contest, slated for broadcast on ACC Network Extra, WVUM 90.5 FM and 990 AM ESPN Deportes, is set for 1 p.m.