High Standard: UM linemen get real talk when Bryant McKinnie comes to coach
Coach Manny Diaz and the Miami Hurricanes stress family, and family comes back to help when needed.That’s exactly what former Cane OL great Bryant McKinnie has done.A few weeks ago current UM linem...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news