News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-23 12:31:39 -0500') }} football Edit

High Standard: UM linemen get real talk when Bryant McKinnie comes to coach

Resuurl2j6ygiodqr00l
McKinnie and Romberg helping out Cane linemen on Monday
Matt Shodell
Managing Editor

Coach Manny Diaz and the Miami Hurricanes stress family, and family comes back to help when needed.That’s exactly what former Cane OL great Bryant McKinnie has done.A few weeks ago current UM linem...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}