McLaughlin could be RT answer, sees "open competition all over the place"

Spring drills are around the corner. And on the offensive side an area that will get a tremendous amount of attention is the O line.

There are a lot of unanswered questions there, especially with Jalen Rivers and John Campbell expected to be limited as they come off injury.

One of the biggest issues even when they return is if there’s a real answer at a key right tackle position. While perhaps Campbell … or a potential transfer … can fill that need, there’s a younger guy on the roster who also might be a good fit.

Enter Michael McLaughlin, who at a lean 6-8 certainly looks the part. He worked hard mired down the depth chart as a true freshman last year, seeing action in only the Central Connecticut State game, and has now gained the size, strength and technical knowledge to perhaps emerge as a spring surprise.

“This spring I think it’s good for everybody now, especially for my class with a year under our belts, to make new first impressions,” McLaughlin said at a LifeWallet NIL event. “Everyone is looking forward to that.

“New coaches, there’s open competition all over the place. Everybody is going to give it their best shot.”

McLaughlin weighed just 245 pounds during his junior season, went up to 290 his senior year and is now tipping the scales at 300 pounds.

“300, 315 (is the objective),” McLaughlin said.

McLaughlin says he’s learning a lot from new OL coach Alex Mirabal.

“He’s a great dude,” McLaughlin said. “Just the technique, he’s a really good teacher from the experience I’ve had with him so far.”

What does McLaughlin want to prove when spring drills kick off March 7?

“I want to prove that I’ve gotten better from last year and I’ve grown since my transition from tight end (which he played as a high school sophomore), just keep getting better and better,” McLaughlin said. “Everybody is ready to get to work.”