CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The Atlantic Coast Conference revealed Tuesday afternoon the league schedule for the upcoming 2023-24 men’s basketball season.

Following a 2022-23 campaign that ended with a 29-8 (15-5 ACC) record, a share of the ACC regular season title, the program’s first Final Four berth, and a school-best No. 3 finish in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll, Miami will play two “Big Monday” affairs in its 20-game conference slate. Those are among the 12 games it has on ESPN, ESPN2, or ESPNU in league play.

“The Atlantic Coast Conference is annually one of the toughest leagues in America. The opportunity to compete against the best players and programs in the country is among the reasons why many of our players choose to attend Miami,” Hurricane head coach Jim Larrañaga said. “We are excited to, as always, play such a strong slate of conference opponents. Our incredible fan support helped us win a share of the ACC regular season title last year, and we look forward to seeing the Watsco Center rocking once again this coming season.”

Miami has one ACC game in December, beginning league action on its home court on Dec. 2 at noon against Notre Dame on The CW. Following five more non-conference affairs, the Hurricanes play 19 straight ACC games after the turn of the new year.

To begin 2024, Miami hosts Clemson for an 8 p.m. matchup on Jan. 3 on ESPN. The team’s ACC road opener is against Wake Forest in Winston-Salem, N.C., slated for Jan. 6 at 2:15 p.m. on The CW.

The Hurricanes then play three consecutive games set for 7 p.m. on ACC Network. The first is Jan. 10 at home versus Louisville, followed by a Jan. 13 contest against Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Va. To conclude the stretch, they square off with Florida State in Coral Gables.

Next for Miami is a visit to Syracuse, N.Y., where it plays on Jan. 20 at a to-be-determined time on ESPN, ESPN2, or ESPNU against Syracuse. In its first of two back-to-back road games, Larrañaga’s team plays at Notre Dame, with tipoff scheduled for 7 p.m. on ESPN, ESPN2, or ESPNU from Notre Dame, Ind.

The Hurricanes return home on Jan. 27 to play Pittsburgh at a to-be-determined time on The CW before wrapping up the month with a visit to Raleigh, N.C., where they meet NC State in a 9 p.m. affair on Jan. 30 on ESPN, ESPN2, or ESPNU.

Miami starts the second month of league play at home with a noon game on Feb. 3 against Virginia Tech on ESPN or ESPN2. It then has a Feb. 5 “Big Monday” showdown versus Virginia in Charlottesville, Va., set for 7 p.m. on ESPN.

The defending ACC regular season co-champions head back to the Watsco Center to play North Carolina in a 4 p.m. matchup on Feb. 10 on ESPN or ESPN2. They then trek to Clemson, S.C., where they will take the court on Feb. 14 at 7 p.m. against Clemson on ESPN, ESPN2, or ESPNU.

For the second leg of its two-game road trip, Miami heads to Chestnut Hill, Mass., to play Boston College in a 4 p.m. game on Feb. 17 on ACC Network.

The Hurricanes return to the Watsco Center for a Feb. 21 outing against Duke, with action slated for 7 p.m. on ESPN, ESPN2, or ESPNU. They then play a second straight home game on Feb. 24 at 4 p.m. versus Georgia Tech on ACC Network.

To conclude the month, Miami goes to Chapel Hill, N.C., on Feb. 26 for a “Big Monday” meeting with North Carolina at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

Following a weekend bye and eight days without a game, the Hurricanes play their home finale on March 6 at 7 p.m. against Boston College on ESPNU. They finish the regular season on March 9 at 4 p.m. against Florida State on ESPN2 from Tallahassee, Fla.





FULL 2023-24 ACC SCHEDULE

Dec. 2, noon, The CW: Notre Dame

Jan. 3, 8 p.m., ESPN: Clemson

Jan. 6, 2:15 p.m., The CW: at Wake Forest

Jan. 10, 7 p.m., ACCN: Louisville

Jan. 13, 7 p.m., ACCN: at Virginia Tech

Jan. 17, 7 p.m., ACCN: Florida State

Jan. 20, TBD, ESPN/2/U: at Syracuse

Jan. 24, 7 p.m., ESPN/2/U: at Notre Dame

Jan. 27, TBD, The CW: Pittsburgh

Jan. 30, 9 p.m., ESPN/2/U: at NC State

Feb. 3, noon, ESPN/2: Virginia Tech

Feb. 5, 7 p.m., ESPN: at Virginia

Feb. 10, 4 p.m., ESPN/2: North Carolina

Feb. 14, 7 p.m., ESPN/2/U: at Clemson

Feb. 17, 4 p.m., ACCN: at Boston College

Feb. 21, 7 p.m., ESPN/2/U: Duke

Feb. 24, 4 p.m., ACCN: Georgia Tech

Feb. 26, 7 p.m., ESPN: at North Carolina

March 6, 7 p.m., ESPNU: Boston College

March 9, 4 p.m., ESPN2: at Florida State

Courtesy of Alez Schwartz of Miami Athletics

Photo Courtesy of USA Today