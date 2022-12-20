For the first time in 22 months, two ACC-ranked teams will face off in the No. 22 ranked Miami Hurricanes and No. 6 Virginia Cavaliers. The Hurricanes' biggest test so far this season, a win for Head Coach Jim Larrañaga puts Miami in excellent shape to continue conference play. Sitting with an 11-1 record (2-0 ACC), a victory Tuesday night at the Watsco Center sends a message to the rest of the country: this isn't a team to be played with. "For us to be successful we're going to have to perhaps play our best game of the early season," Larrañaga said. Here are four things I'm looking for from Miami as they look to extend its seven-game winning streak.

Miami is seeking win No. 12 of the season against Virginia. (PC: Ari Capland, 305 Sports) (Ari Capland, 305 Sports)

1. Take advantage of the moment

Getting stops on defense will be crucial for Miami against Virginia. (PC: Ari Capland, 305 Sports) (Ari Capland)

It's not every day you host the No. 6 team in the nation. This is a great opportunity for Miami to see where it stands among teams with goals to compete for a national championship. At the same time, it's a chance to show poll voters that the Hurricanes demand some respect. Expect the older guys to lead and re-emphasize what's in store on Tuesday. Miami fans want to see a team that seizes the moment on the big stage and not fighting to overcome a hefty deficit. Miami needs to smack Virginia right out the gate to handle business at home. Getting out to a fast start will get the crowd into it early which will be a factor in this game.

2. Let it fly from deep

Nijel Pack is shooting 32.8 percent from three-point range this season. (PC: Ari Capland, 305 Sports) (Ari Capland)

Miami has attempted over 20 three-pointers in seven games this season. Expect Tuesday to be one of those types of nights. Shooting at a 34 percent clip as a team 12 games in, the best way to catch Virginia off guard is to hit from deep early on. There's no question the Hurricanes are dominant on the offensive end and offensive efficiency will need to be the case against the Cavaliers. With Nijel Pack back from his one-game absence, expect the transfer guard to lead the way from beyond the arc.

3. Defense has to be locked in

There's no question Miami can compete with any team in the nation offensively, but there are still holes to fill on the defensive end. "We score the ball at a very high level. However, for us to be the team we want to be and be national champions, we definitely need to improve our defense and rebounding," Jordan Miller said. Larrañaga puts a high emphasis on defense, which is why all his practices have prioritized defense. Miller told reporters that "95 percent of practice" is focused on the defensive end leading up to Tuesday. "We know we can score the number of points to win a game, but I think what it's going to come down to is getting enough stops to win," Miller said. Stopping Virginia forward Jayden Gardner from getting comfortable inside the paint is key. Gardner, who Miami recruited when he entered the transfer portal in 2021, leads the Cavaliers in points (11.8 PPG) and rebounds (6.3 RPG). Gardner is not a threat from three-point range, but rather from the elbow and low post. He's dominant with his right and uses his body well to create contact and attack the rim. "He's a terrific offensive player," Larrañaga said of Gardner. As for guard play, Kihei Clark is still around - and he's still a problem. Larrañaga described Clark as a "winner," noting his offensive abilities and on-ball defense. He leads Virginia in assists this season with 5.3 per game, along with 11.3 PPG. Norchad Omier will be tasked with Kadin Shedrick, who's listed at 6-foot-11. He's a solid shot blocker, averaging 1.9 BPG and adding 4.9 RPG. His length will be a problem for Miami, considering they'll also have to deal with Gardner. This is a strong and tall Cavaliers team and Miami has to be sharp in order to hang on with Head Coach Tony Bennett's squad. "Overall, our defense needs to improve," Larrañaga said. "I'm hoping it'll be improved against the Cavaliers."

4. Share the ball as always

Isaiah Wong is averaging a team-high 4.4 assists per game. (PC: Ari Capland, 305 Sports) (Ari Capland)