CORAL GABLES, Fla. – For the first time in program history, three members of the University of Miami men’s basketball team earned National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) All-District accolades, as announced Tuesday morning. Isaiah Wong garnered NABC First Team All-District 2 status, while both Jordan Miller and Norchad Omier received NABC Second Team All-District 2 plaudits. The distinctions are voted on by coaches within the district. For No. 16/15 Miami (25-7, 15-5 ACC), District 2 includes the 15 schools in the ACC. Miami is one of just five schools in the country with three all-district selections, alongside Houston (District 24), Iona (District 1), Southern Miss (District 23), and Tulane (District 24).

Not only is this the first time three Hurricanes made all-district teams in the same season, but only thrice before have even two done so. In 2001-02, Darius Rice was a first-team pick and John Salmons was a second-team choice in District 6. In 2005-06, Guillermo Diaz and Robert Hite were both First Team All-District 6. Most recently, in 2012-13, Kenny Kadji and Shane Larkin both made the cut for First Team All-District 2. Wong, who hails from Piscataway, N.J., is the eighth Hurricane—11th occurrence—to receive first-team status, following Rice (2001-02, 2002-03 and 2002-04), Diaz (2004-05 and 2005-06), Hite (2005-06), Jack McClinton (2008-09), Kadj (2012-13), Larkin (2012-13) and Kameron McGusty (2021-22).

The ACC Player of the Year, Wong leads the Hurricanes in points (16.2) assists (3.4), and steals (1.4) per game, while also pulling down 4.3 rebounds per contest. A finalist for the John R. Wooden Award, the Lute Olson Award, and the Jerry West Award, Wong is shooting 45.3 percent overall, 37.8 percent from long range, and 83.6 percent on free throws. Miller, a Second Team All-ACC and ACC All-Tournament Second Team designee owns per-game averages of 15.3 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.3 steals, all of which rank top-two among Hurricanes. The Middleburg, Va., native is also second on the team with a 54.1 field-goal percentage, to go along with a 36.0 clip from 3-point range and a 76.0 mark at the stripe.