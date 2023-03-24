Head Coach Jim Larranaga starts with an opening statement and talked about the game plan going into the game against Houston.

Larranaga was asked if Miami was a basketball school and shares his comments on Nijel Pack and tells a story about the players being the elevator and how it was similar to how he wanted his team to pack the paint.

Larranaga was also asked about his dance moves in the locker room.

Pack talked of playing in the T-Mobile area again and watching the women's sweet sixteen game in which they would also advance to the Elite Eight.

Jordan Miller talked of Miami's defense being underappreciated, run to extend the lead in the second half and

Norchad Omier talked about matching the physicality with Houston's and updates his ankle injury.