The University of Miami and the University of Vermont announced Tuesday that the men’s basketball game between the two schools scheduled for Wednesday night at the Watsco Center is canceled due to weather-related travel issues. The contest will not be rescheduled this season.

The cancellation officially ends non-conference play for the Hurricanes. Fourteenth-ranked Miami will be back in action on Friday on the road at Notre Dame (7-5, 0-2). The tip is scheduled for 2 PM eastern and the game will be televised on ACC Network.