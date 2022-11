Despite Miami having only one loss this season to undefeated Maryland, the Canes still remain on the outside looking in of the latest AP poll released Monday.

ACC foes Duke and North Carolina remain ranked although both have two losses this season. Duke lost to one-loss Kansas and undefeated Purdue while UNC lost to one-loss Iowa State and one-loss Alabama. There are ten teams with one loss and seven teams with two losses ranked in the AP poll.

Miami received five votes. Miami will look to build on its (6-1) record Wednesday when they host (5-1) Rutgers at 7:15 in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. The game will be televised on ESPNU.