There hasn't been a Jim Larrañaga led Miami Hurricanes team to score over 100 points in a collegiate game. That was until Wednesday's thriller against Cornell. In what was a 107-105 victory, Miami's ninth win of the season showed signs of how elite their offense could be when things are rolling. Wednesday is just the fourth time Miami has scored over 100 points at the Watsco Center, including the second time against a Division I team. It's also the most any UM team has scored during Larrañaga's 12-year tenure. Now looking into Saturday's matchup against N.C. State, set to be the Hurricanes' second ACC game this season, here are three things worth mentioning prior to tip-off.



1. Isaiah Wong is elite - but don't expect that every game.

Isaiah Wong, Guard, Miami

There's no question Isaiah Wong put on a show against the Big Red scoring 36 points on 11-of-17 shooting, adding seven rebounds and six assists. A career-high in points, Wong marked the most by a Miami player since Jack McClinton logged 38 in 2008. Wong was comfortable attacking the basket and finding his shots from the perimeter. That was evident in his shooting, knocking down 5-of-8 three-point attempts. The fourth-year junior helped ignite the offense early and helped close it out when Cornell sought a comeback. It's an impressive performance and one that'll be remembered. That said, don't expect 30-point outings to be the regular for Wong. Cornell played a fast-tempo system that made things easy for the preseason All-ACC First-Team guard. Seemingly the most gifted athlete on the court, it was a long night for the Big Red when it came to putting an end to Wong's special night. His speed and athleticism overpowered any defender they put in his direction. "That game really suited me, they play really fast," Wong said. "I got my shot going early... I felt a flow throughout the game." Although I wouldn't cross out another noteworthy game from Wong this year, expect it to be more of a challenge as the schedule intensifies.

2. Shots are starting to fall.

Nijel Pack, Guard, Miami

Miami shot at a historic clip in its win against Cornell. The Hurricanes' 66 first-half points are the most by any men's college team against a Division I opponent this season, according to Tim Reynolds the Associated Press. Miami also made 22 field goals in the first half, the third-most in a half in the ACC era. They finished the game shooting 36-of-65 overall (55.40 percent), 13-of-26 (50 percent) from beyond the arc, and 22-of-26 (84.60 percent) from the free-throw line. Despite having just four players scoring in double-figures, including a combined 13 points from Nijel Pack and Wooga Poplar, the Hurricanes still managed to run it up on the scoreboard. With Wong clicking, alongside Jordan Miller's 20-point game and Norchad Omier's 17 points and 12 rebounds, Miami can score in a plethora of ways. The common theme this season has been slow shooting early on for the Hurricanes. That wasn't the case Wednesday. If that continues, expect N.C. State to have a hard time handling Larrañaga's group.

3. Bensley Jospeh is Miami's X-factor this season.

Bensley Joseph, Guard, Miami

Every great team needs someone to help spark things off the bench, and Miami has that in second-year Guard Bensley Joseph. Joseph is praised mostly for being the Hurricanes' best on-ball defender and shaping up to be the future point guard for this program. Joseph does a good job with ball security - despite four turnovers against Cornell - and is becoming very comfortable with his three-point shot. He shot 4-of-4 from deep against Cornell, becoming the first Hurricane to make four-plus three-pointers in a game without a miss since Anthony Lawrence II. In a year where he can learn and develop under Pack - who transferred from Kansas State - Joseph will receive heavy playing time, including in crucial situations. His defense surely won't make him a liability on the court when things matter most. I expect Joseph to continue producing solid numbers for Miami, ultimately being the X-factor for another run to the Elite Eight.