Head Coach Jim Larranaga starts with an opening statement praising his team for his preparation but was blown away by Texas's team speed.

He described Jordan Miller's play in the game as 'ridiculous.' Miller was a perfect 7-7 from the field and a perfect 13-13 from the free throw line. He expounded on the value of Miller to the basketball team.

He also talked of managing Norchad Omier's minutes who was in foul trouble for the majority of the game. He also tells a story describing Omier's infectious personality.

Coach 'L' described Wooga Poplar's defense on Sir'Jabari Rice as the best he's ever seen. Poplar asked Larranaga to describe a moment in the game while Miami was mounting a comeback.

Miller and Isaiah Wong detail why Miami was able to erase the 13-point deficit in the second half. Miller also talks about how last year's Elite Eight loss sat with him for a long time and how great of a feeling it was to have the opportunity to right their wrongs from last year.

Coach Larranaga, Wong also answers the question of what the win means for the University of Miami.

Nijel Pack and Miller talks of the feeling of making it to the Final Four for the first time in program history.

Miami will play Connecticut Saturday night at 8:49 Eastern in the Final Four in Houston, TX.