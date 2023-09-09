Miami 2024 commit Chance Robinson helps St. Thomas to improbable win
St. Thomas Aquinas and Cocoa played one of the best high school football games ever witnessed in South Florida Friday night.
Both teams went score for score throughout the game, but it was Aquinas who would eventually come out as the victor by a score of 37-36. A 19-yard field goal by Francesco Pileggi in the final seconds would seal the deal for the Raiders.
How we got to that point was quite bizarre.
With 1:28 remaining, Cocoa’s defense stopped St. Thomas on fourth down to turn the ball over, and the celebration ensued on the Tigers sideline.
Cocoa went into victory formation on first down, and Aquinas called its final timeout. On second down, Cocoa took another knee to the ground, then pushing and shoving ensued between both teams, resulting in a penalty on St. Thomas.
The clock stopped because of the penalty but was never restarted after the ball was spotted. Cocoa took another knee and had to punt on fourth down. St. Thomas would have about 30 seconds to get into field goal range at about midfield.
St. Thomas countered quickly as quarterback Andrew Indorf completed a 41-yard pass to Miami commit Chance Robinson, putting the Raiders at the Cocoa 2-yard line. The Raiders clocked the ball with 13 seconds left, ran one more play, and hit the three-pointer to win.
Robinson didn't get his first catch until the end of the second quarter, but the deep catch late would be the big-time play of the game. He also scored in the third quarter on a 34-yarder to pull St. Thomas within two points of Cocoa 22-20.
Robinson would end the game with seven receptions for 126 yards and a touchdown.
"I just feel like I'm a winner. I hate to lose more than anything in the world," Robinson said after the game. "I gave everything I had tonight. It just hurt to give everything and ultimately come up short, but you know I had faith in my team."
Robinson will visit Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday for Miami's game against Texas A&M.
Also visiting for Miami's game day will be 2026 Cocoa quarterback Brady Hart, who threw for five touchdown passes and one interception in the loss. Three touchdowns went to 2025 wide receiver Jayvan Boggs, with the other two going to CJ Bragg.
Cocoa's strategy of passing away from Miami commits Ryan Mack and Romanas "OJ" Frederique nearly worked to perfection if it wasn't for a lapse from the officials. Nonetheless, St. Thomas walks away with an unforgettable win due to a courageous performance from Robinson.
