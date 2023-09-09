St. Thomas Aquinas and Cocoa played one of the best high school football games ever witnessed in South Florida Friday night.

Both teams went score for score throughout the game, but it was Aquinas who would eventually come out as the victor by a score of 37-36. A 19-yard field goal by Francesco Pileggi in the final seconds would seal the deal for the Raiders.

How we got to that point was quite bizarre.

With 1:28 remaining, Cocoa’s defense stopped St. Thomas on fourth down to turn the ball over, and the celebration ensued on the Tigers sideline.

Cocoa went into victory formation on first down, and Aquinas called its final timeout. On second down, Cocoa took another knee to the ground, then pushing and shoving ensued between both teams, resulting in a penalty on St. Thomas.

The clock stopped because of the penalty but was never restarted after the ball was spotted. Cocoa took another knee and had to punt on fourth down. St. Thomas would have about 30 seconds to get into field goal range at about midfield.



St. Thomas countered quickly as quarterback Andrew Indorf completed a 41-yard pass to Miami commit Chance Robinson, putting the Raiders at the Cocoa 2-yard line. The Raiders clocked the ball with 13 seconds left, ran one more play, and hit the three-pointer to win.