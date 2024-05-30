The new position rankings for the 2025 class are being released, and there are many risers and fallers among Miami targets and commits.

The highest-rated target on Miami's recruiting board is versatile athlete DJ Pickett, who remained ranked as the ninth-best player in the country.





Risers

Moving his way into the top 30 was Jacksonville, FL native Hylton "Drake" Stubbs. The four-star defensive back rose 13 spots to 27th overall.

Another big riser is Vernell Brown III, who impressed every time he stepped on the field in the offseason. He has risen 23 spots in the rankings.

Tarvos "TJ" Alford gained some attention this offseason with his ability to cover in space, which has raised 92 spots.

Eric Winters has also been very impressive in the offseason and took home the defensive back MVP at the Rivals Camp in Atlanta. He rises 83 spots and nearly cracks the top 100, coming in at 103.

One of the premier offensive linemen of the 2025 class is Ziyare Addison. Many are starting to recognize him as such, as he rises 56 spots to rank 166th nationally.

Josh Moore is somewhat of an underrated prospect nationally, but the Rivals analysts recognize his upside. Although Moore did not compete in seven-on-seven this offseason, he rose 56 spots to 167th nationally.

Miami was sorely disappointed to find out four-star Adonyss Currie committed to the Texas A&M Aggies. The California native is still very much on the Hurricanes' radar as he rises 38 spots to 180th.

Max Buchanan had an outstanding Rivals Camp in Miami, winning the MVP trophy. That performance assured him of four-star status, and he is now a new member of the Rivals 250, arriving at 193.

Jarquez Carter was also impressive at Rivals Camp Miami, gaining an honorable mention. He checks in to the Rivals250 for the first time at 225.

Miami commit Brock Schott makes his first appearance in the Rivals250, coming in at 241 and the 8th-ranked tight end nationally.





Fallers

Miami target Chris Ewald Jr. dropped ten spots and still remains a top-40 overall prospect.

Zion Grady fell 32 spots in the ranking but still remains in the top 80 in the country.

Highly coveted defenders Iose Epenesa (dropped 32 spots) and Jadon Perlotte (dropped 17 spots) both fell in the rankings but both remain in the top-200.

SJ Alofaituli, who is still widely considered the best center in the nation, dropped ten spots but remains a top-100 prospect, ranking 98th.

Despite an impressive offseason, Miami commit Waden Charles fell 38 spots to 214th in the nation.

Amari Wallace also continued to make plays in the offseason in seven-on-seven play and fell 29 spots to 244th.

Miami quarterback commit Luke Nickel remains just inside the top 250 ranking, dropping two spots to 249.