Miami adds championship running back CharMar Brown

Miami adds North Dakota State transfer running back CharMar Brown via the transfer portal.

Brown chose the Hurricanes over Nebraska and Cal.

After redshirting his freshman season, he becomes the second Jerry Rice award winner to transfer to Miami under Head Coach Mario Cristobal (Cam Ward being the 1st).

He ran for 1,181 YDs and 15 TDs in 2024 for the FCS champion North Dakota State Bison last season.

His blend of power and short space change of direction, combined with still possessing three years of eligibility, is what made him so valuable to the Canes staff.

As a Nebraska native, the Cornhuskers made a massive late pitch, but ultimately, Brown dreamed of being a Miami Hurricane, and now he is.

The Miami running back room and the chance to win a championship drove the decision for the FCS All-American.

Brown, rated as a 2023 two-star running back in high school, will join former four-stars Mark Fletcher, Jordan Lyle, and Girard Pringle and three-star rated Chris Wheatley-Humphrey.

Miami also landed Cincinnati WR transfer Tony Johnson, BYU transfer WR Keelon Marion, NC State LB transfer Kamal Bonner, and kicker Bert Auburn via the transfer portal on in recent days.