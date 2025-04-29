Miami adds experienced Cincinnati transfer WR Tony Johnson

Miami adds Cincinnati transfer receiver Tony Johnson via the transfer portal.

Johnson chose the Hurricanes over Florida State and UCF.

He has totaled 108 receptions, 1,118 yards, and 13 touchdowns in his career.

A former FAU walkon turned starter, Johnson transferred to Cincinnati and led the team with six touchdowns in 2024.

The sure-handed, productive WR from Ocala, FL, returns to his home state to play for Miami. Johnson was an unrated prospect from Vanguard High School of the 2021 class.

Miami also landed BYU transfer Keelon Marion, NC State transfer Kamal Bonner, and kicker Bert Auburn via the transfer portal on Saturday.