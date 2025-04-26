Miami adds explosive BYU transfer WR/KR Keelan Marion

Miami adds BYU wide receiver/kick returner Keelan Marion via the transfer portal on Saturday. He committed to Miami over Tennessee, SMU, and Notre Dame.

Marion visited Miami on Friday and ended his search for a new school on Saturday.

“I just want to win," Marion said after his visit to Miami this week.

The versatile athlete has 76 Catches, 1,125 YDs, and seven touchdowns in his career as a WR, rushed for five touchdowns, and had two kick returns for touchdowns this past season.

Marion recorded 24 catches for 346 yards and scored one touchdown last season. He rushed for 96 yards on 21 attempts. He received All-American recognition as a kick returner, averaging 26.2 yards per return.

He participated in basketball and track and field in high school. Marion began his college career at UConn, where, during his first year, he caught 28 passes for 474 yards and scored five touchdowns.

Miami also added NC State transfer Kamal Bonner and kicker Bert Auburn via the transfer portal on Saturday.