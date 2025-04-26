Miami adds Texas transfer kicker Bert Auburn on Saturday afternoon. Auburn committed to the Hurricanes after visiting the University of Miami this week.
The six-foot 185-pound placekicker was a Lou Groza Award watchlist nominee and scored 143 points, the third most in Texas history in a single season in 2023.
Auburn connected on 16-of-25 (64 percent), including hitting 6-of-12 from 40-49 yards. He was 0-2 from 50+. Auburn will go into his fifth season at Miami in 2025.
Miami also added NC State transfer Kamal Bonner via the transfer portal on Saturday.
