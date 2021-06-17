Miami and Auburn agree to two-game series starting in 2029

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The University of Miami football program announced Thursday that the Hurricanes have agreed to a two-game, home-and-home series with Auburn.

The Hurricanes will host the Tigers at Hard Rock Stadium on Sept. 1, 2029. Miami will then face Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Aug. 31, 2030.

“We are excited to add Auburn to our future football schedule,” Director of Athletics Blake James said. “We remain committed to scheduling top programs for our non-conference games and these two matchups will be a terrific showcase for two passionate and tradition-rich fan bases.”

Miami and Auburn have met 11 times but not since 1984, when the defending national champion Hurricanes defeated the top-ranked Tigers, 20-18, in the season-opening Kickoff Classic at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. The game was also Jimmy Johnson’s debut as UM head coach.

Auburn has won 7 of the 11 meetings.

Miami’s last visit to Auburn was in 1978, a 17-15 win. The Tigers’ last visit to Miami was in 1974, when they defeated the Hurricanes, 3-0, at the Orange Bowl.

The Hurricanes open this season Sept. 4 against Alabama in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. Miami also has future Southeastern Conference matchups scheduled with Texas A&M (2002 and 2023), Florida (2024 and 2025) and South Carolina (2026 and 2027).