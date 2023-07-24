The ACC decided to remove the divisions starting in the upcoming 2023 season. The move also requires each team to have three teams that play annually in the conference.

The three teams that Miami will face each year are Florida State, Boston College, and Louisville.

Florida State was an obvious choice, with the Hurricanes and Seminoles meeting every year since 1969. Miami leads the all-time series 35-32.

Miami and Boston College will renew their rivalry from their days in the Big East. Miami leads the all-time series 24-6, but just 2-3 against the Eagles as ACC opponents. Boston College won the last meeting 27-14 in 2018.

Louisville is the odd third team to meet with the Hurricanes annually. Miami leads 11-3-1 in the all-time series and is 2-1 against the Cardinals as ACC opponents, winning the last two meetings in 2019 and 2020.

Today the Louisville Sports Commission announced that the two teams will play annually for the Schnellenberger trophy in honor of the late head coach Howard Schnellenberger.

Schenellenberger helped to bring Miami its first National Championship during the 1983 season as head coach and helped Louisville return to national prominence coaching the Cardinals from 1985-1994.