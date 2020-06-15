CaneSport - Miami announces plan for athletes to return to campus

The University of Miami Athletic Department announced that it is welcoming student-athletes back to campus Monday for voluntary activities as part of its return-to-campus plan.

The plan was developed in conjunction with University officials, UHealth physicians and administrators, UHealth Sports Medicine, and local and state officials. The plan incorporates an extensive, phased-in approach for select student-athletes and staff to return to UM’s facilities.

“We are excited to start bringing our student-athletes and staff back to campus,” Director of Athletics Blake James said. “We have worked diligently with our colleagues on campus and at UHealth to ensure that we have a plan in place to bring them back safely and securely and that is consistent with the broader University plan.

“It has been inspiring to witness the commitment and dedication of our U Family to stay connected to each other throughout this pandemic. But there’s no place like the University of Miami and I know everyone is looking forward to getting back to our campus.”

Prior to the arrival of student-athletes and staff to the University, facility and operational guidelines have been put in place, including the following:

Ability to train and work out while still using current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelinesBaseline COVID-19 testing (including both PCR and serology testing) prior to engaging in organized activity, as permissible under NCAA legislation, for student-athletes and staff engaged in direct contact with student-athletes Ability to test for COVID-19 when symptomaticQuarantine and isolation protocols Contact tracing Proper education and accommodations for student-athletes and staffDaily screening and temperature checksReturn-to-activity protocols for COVID-19 positive cases

Phase 1 of the plan commences today with the return of approximately 65 football student-athletes who are currently living in South Florida. It will also include the return of athletic trainers, strength and conditioning coaches, and select academic services staff.

Student-athletes will be broken into small groups of eight (plus an athletic trainer and strength and conditioning coach) for workouts as permitted under NCAA rules. Voluntary workouts will be conducted with appropriate physical distancing in the Carol Soffer Indoor Practice Facility, Greentree Practice Fields, and Squillante Strength and Conditioning Center.

The plan also includes a phased return for the remainder of the football team, as well as soccer, volleyball, men’s basketball and women’s basketball. Once those five teams have successfully completed their return to campus, all remaining teams will be added.

All athletic facilities have been outfitted with University-approved sanitation protocols, including expanded hand sanitizer stations and surface disinfection in frequently used common areas, shared spaces, and touch points. Coaches, staff, and student-athletes will be expected to maintain six feet of separation when possible in accordance with physical distancing guidelines, and masks or face coverings are required to be worn in public areas or when six feet of separation between individuals is not possible.

For athletic department staff who do not work directly with student-athletes on a regular basis, telecommuting continues to be the primary option to minimize the number of employees who will return or work in areas simultaneously.

UM Athletics, in partnership with University and UHealth colleagues, will continue to monitor local, state, and national developments regarding COVID-19 and update the plan accordingly as the safety of student-athletes remains the top priority.