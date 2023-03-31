Players Isaiah Wong, Jordan Miller, Bensley Joseph, Norchad Omier, Wooga Poplar, and Nijel Pack all answer questions from the media at the Final Four in Houston.

Players talk of the experience of arriving in Houston and being one of the four teams in the Final Four.

Wong was asked about possibly transferring from Miami and if he had to make amends with the team. He talks of the progression of the program from his freshman year.

During Wong's recruitment, he decided between Miami and UConn talks of the coincidence of the two teams now meeting in the Final Four. He also shares his thoughts on FAU as Miami defeated the Owls last season.

Miller and Wong talk about UConn and the challenges they pose and the impact of FAU making the Final Four for South Florida basketball.

Miller shares his thoughts on NIL and its benefits and his experience of his 'perfect game' against Texas in the Elite Eight.

Poplar talks about the philosophy of playing the game and not the scoreboard and shares his thoughts FAU and UConn.

Omier was asked about how he plans to stay out of foul trouble, playing on bigger stages over a year, and shares his thoughts on UConn.

Pack was asked about his NIL deal and if it had any effect on the team. He also talks of the transition to Miami and changing positions.

Omier, Poplar, and Pack talk of head coach Larranaga and his dance moves.