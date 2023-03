Head Coach Jim Larranaga starts by talking about the impact of starting forward Norchad Omier and updates the plan for testing his sprained ankle.

Coach Larranaga talks about being an underdog, the challenges that Drake presents and the history of facing Missouri Valley Conference opponents. He shares his thoughts about Iona head coach Rick Pitino, his appreciation of reaching the NCAA tournament, and how long he plans to remain in college basketball as a head coach.

Larranaga also talks of Nijel Pack and his value as a point guard.