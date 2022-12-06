Since the arrival of Miami Athletic Director Dan Radakovich, the school has made an effort to be on par with the leaders in college athletics. Ariel Fernandez of the Gables Insider reported on Monday, December 5th, that Miami is seeking approval to build a new facility and parking garage on the campus of the University of Miami.

Miami is seeking approval from the City of Coral Gables to build a 162,000-square-foot Football Operations Center and a 200,000-square-foot parking garage.

The football operations center would include offices for football personnel, new locker rooms, a fitness center, team meeting rooms, an alumni lounge, a rehab facility, a photo studio, podcast rooms, and a simulation room.

The garage would include an 18,000-foot dining facility.

Miami's application will be reviewed on Friday, December 9th at 9:30 AM.