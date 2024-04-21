CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The Miami Hurricanes responded.

After the Louisville Cardinals raced out to an early 3-0 lead, the Hurricanes punched back.

On Sunday afternoon, Miami mounted 14 unanswered tallies to run-rule Louisville, 17-5, at Mark Light Field.

The Hurricanes (17-22, 7-14 ACC) scored four times in the second inning, tacked on eight more tallies in the third, and punctuated the outburst with two more runs in the fourth.

Miami batted around against the Cardinals (23-16, 9-9 ACC) in both the second and third frames, sending ten hitters and 12 players to the plate, respectively.

In the fourth, freshman shortstop Antonio Jimenez capped off the explosion with his first career homer. Jimenez’s two-run blast vaulted the Hurricanes ahead, 14-3.

After Louisville pushed across two tallies in the fifth, fellow rookie Daniel Cuvet crushed a three-run shot to put Miami in position to lock down the run-rule victory.

Junior left-hander Herick Hernandez (3-4) struck out five Cardinals over six innings to earn the win. Meanwhile, senior right-hander Kaleb Corbett (1-1) was charged with the loss.

All nine Hurricanes reached base safely in the victory, as Jimenez and Cuvet combined to drive in eight runs.

Miami closes out its five-game homestand against Florida Atlantic on Tuesday. The first pitch is slated for 6 p.m. at Mark Light Field.

Courtesy of Miami Athletics