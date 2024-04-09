Miami Baseball: Canes bats wake up in 14-6 win over FAU Owls
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The Miami Hurricanes baseball team got back on track.
The Hurricanes scored early and often, cruising to a 14-6 win over Florida Atlantic Tuesday evening at Mark Light Field.
Miami (16-16) scored on seven of its eight plate appearances and registered 19 hits.
Ten different Hurricanes tallied knocks, including four players with three-hit performances.
Miami mounted eight doubles, which marked the most in a game since April 18, 1998.
Freshman third baseman Daniel Cuvet and senior right fielder Lucas Costello each finished a triple shy of the cycle, as the duo smacked a two-run homer in the first and a three-run shot in the seventh, respectively.
Redshirt freshman Ashton Crowther (1-4) earned his first career victory, tossing three innings of one-run baseball.
Up next, the Hurricanes travel to face No. 10 Florida State. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday at Dick Howser Stadium.
Courtesy of Miami Athletics
Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk, Inside Canes Hoops, and Canes on the Diamond
• Subscribe to the Storm Tracker Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, and Spotify
• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @TheCribSouthFLA, @AnthonyYero1, and @MichaelYero
• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County
Follow us on Facebook