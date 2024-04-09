Advertisement
Miami Baseball: Canes bats wake up in 14-6 win over FAU Owls

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The Miami Hurricanes baseball team got back on track.

The Hurricanes scored early and often, cruising to a 14-6 win over Florida Atlantic Tuesday evening at Mark Light Field.

Miami (16-16) scored on seven of its eight plate appearances and registered 19 hits.

Ten different Hurricanes tallied knocks, including four players with three-hit performances.

Miami mounted eight doubles, which marked the most in a game since April 18, 1998.

Freshman third baseman Daniel Cuvet and senior right fielder Lucas Costello each finished a triple shy of the cycle, as the duo smacked a two-run homer in the first and a three-run shot in the seventh, respectively.

Redshirt freshman Ashton Crowther (1-4) earned his first career victory, tossing three innings of one-run baseball.

Up next, the Hurricanes travel to face No. 10 Florida State. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday at Dick Howser Stadium.

Courtesy of Miami Athletics

