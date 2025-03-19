Miami Baseball: Canes beat Owls 6-5 in mid-week tilt

BOCA RATON, Fla – The University of Miami baseball team (13-9, 0-3 ACC) secured the victory over the FAU Owls, 6-5, Tuesday night at FAU Stadium.

Dorian Gonzalez Jr. led the way for the Hurricanes as the senior infielder finished 2-for-4 at the plate, tallied three RBI, and delivered a crucial two-run home run in the second inning.

Miami right-hander AJ Ciscar (1-0) earned the win in relief, allowing one run over two innings while striking out three. Will Smith closed the door with two scoreless frames to record his second save of the season.

Carter Holjes (0-1) took the loss for FAU, surrendering the go-ahead run in the eighth inning.

The Hurricanes jumped out to an early lead, scoring five runs in the first three innings. Daniel Cuvet plated Jake Ogden through a sacrifice fly in the top of the first to put Miami on the board, 1-0. Then, in the next inning, Gonzalez Jr. stepped up to the plate to deliver a two-run home run that bumped the score to 3-0.

FAU (17-4, 0-0 AAC) responded with a solo home run from John Schroeder in the bottom of the second, cutting the deficit to 3-1.

Miami battled back with a two-run home run from Cuvet that sailed deep over the left-center field fence, giving the Hurricanes a 5-1 lead in the top of the third. The Owls continued to chip away by scoring two runs in the third and tallied a run in the fifth and sixth innings to tie the game at 5-5.

Miami regained the lead in the eighth when Gonzalez Jr. dropped an RBI single into left field to bring home Derek Williams.

Miami right-hander Will Smith shut the door on the Owls as the Coastal Carolina transfer delivered three crucial strikeouts in the two innings he pitched. Catcher Tanner Smith finished the Owls in style by throwing out Marshall Lipsey as he attempted to steal second base.

The Hurricanes will return to Mark Light Field on Thursday at 7 p.m. to take on No. 5 Florida State in game one of a three-game series.

