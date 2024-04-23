CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The Miami Hurricanes had flexed their muscles at the plate.

But the bullpen picked up the slack on a rare off night for the Hurricanes’ offense.

Miami held Florida Atlantic to one hit after the second inning as the Hurricanes cruised to a 5-2 win Tuesday evening at Mark Light Field.

After the Owls (20-18) soared out to a 2-0 lead in the first, Miami (18-22) quieted the visitors the rest of the way.

The Hurricanes’ pen combined to pitch seven scoreless frames in relief of starter Ashton Crowther.

Miami's lineup came to life after two shutdown innings from freshman Jordan Vargas (1-0).

In the fourth, left fielder Edgardo Villegas put the Hurricanes on the board with an RBI double.

The next batter, third baseman Daniel Cuvet, traded places with Villegas to tie the score, 2-2.

After a pair of extra-base hits from the heart of the order, catcher Carlos Perez pushed Miami ahead with a safety squeeze.

The Hurricanes’ pitching staff would do the rest.

Left-hander Myles Caba recorded 11 outs on just 31 pitches, tossing a career-high 3 2/3 frames. The fifth-year redshirt sophomore retired the first nine batters he faced, capping off his standout performance with an inning-ending double play.

Freshman closer Nick Robert (3) put on the finishing touches with a 1-2-3 ninth to give Miami its second straight win.

Next, the Hurricanes will travel to Georgia Tech. The first pitch is set for 6 p.m. at Russ Chandler Stadium.

Courtesy of Miami Athletics