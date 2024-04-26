ATLANTA — The Miami Hurricanes found a way to keep their streak alive.

The Hurricanes used the long ball to overcome a pair of deficits and take the series opener against Georgia Tech, 6-4, Friday evening at Russ Chandler Stadium.

With the Yellow Jackets (25-15, 9-10 ACC) ahead by a tally in the eighth, Miami freshman Daniel Cuvet delivered a go-ahead two-run blast to put the Hurricanes (19-22, 8-14 ACC) in front, 5-4.

The slim margin was all right-hander Brian Walters would need.

Walters retired the final six batters to notch his first career save and lock down Miami’s third straight victory.

Starting pitcher Gage Ziehl (3-3) yielded just one earned run across seven innings. The junior righty faced the minimum through three innings and set down nine of the final 11 batters he faced.

Georgia Tech reliever Ben King (2-2) was charged with the loss after surrendering the decisive two-run shot to Cuvet.

In the win, the Hurricanes hammered three home runs.

On the game's third pitch, left fielder Edgardo Villegas smashed a solo shot over to put the visitors on the board.

After the Yellow Jackets pushed across three unearned tallies in the fourth, Miami designated hitter Lorenzo Carrier answered one inning later.

Carrier clubbed a two-run jack over the left-center field fence to even the score, 3-3.

Georgia Tech regained the lead in the seventh before Cuvet’s late heroics.

Miami will look to clinch the series Saturday. First pitch is set for 4 p.m.

Courtesy of Miami Athletics