CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The Hurricanes had one goal in mind: bounce back.

Job accomplished.

Miami mashed eight home runs, spanking the LIU Sharks, 22-5, Sunday afternoon at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field.

Miami’s eight blasts matched the second-most in program history, one shy of the school’s record.

Seniors Lucas Costello and Jack Scanlon, juniors Dorian Gonzalez Jr. and Gaby Gutierrez, redshirt sophomore Lorenzo Carrier, sophomore Jason Torres, and freshman Daniel Cuvet all left the yard as the Hurricanes (5-2) mounted a season-best 22 runs and 23 hits.

Miami scored at least five runs in four different innings, highlighted by a four-homer third inning, tying the most by the Hurricanes in a single frame.

Overall, UM hit .500 Sunday, with 11 Canes recording hits in the win.

Cuvet continued his video-game-like start to his career, finishing a triple shy of the cycle. The 6-foot-3, 237-pound slugger smacked his fifth home run in his first seven games.

Meanwhile, Scanlon, inserted into the lineup, notched his first career multi-homer performance.

Junior Herick Hernandez (2-0) stifled the Sharks, limiting the visitors to just one unearned run across six innings. The southpaw struck out seven batters in his second straight win.

Amid all the fireworks, redshirt freshman Ashton Crowther made his presence felt.

Crowther, who missed last season recovering from Tommy John Surgery, pitched for the first time in 656 days, dating back to his senior year of high school at J.W. Mitchell.

The 6-foot-3, 220-pound left-hander recorded the game’s final out with a punch out.

Following their second straight series win, the Hurricanes will welcome FGCU to Mark Light Field on Wednesday evening. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.

