Miami Baseball: Canes crush Columbia in game two of NCAA Tournament

HATTIESBURG, Miss. - The University of Miami baseball team (33-24, 15-14 ACC) rolled past fourth-seeded Columbia (30-18, 16-5 Ivy League), earning a 14-1 victory Saturday evening at Pete Taylor Park. Senior Dorian Gonzalez Jr. powered the Hurricanes’ offense as the Miami native went 3-for-4 at the plate with two home runs and a career-high eight RBI.

Miami right-handed pitcher Griffin Hugus (6-7) earned the win for Miami as the junior surrendered eight hits, allowed just one run, walked one, and struck out nine across nine innings.

Columbia starter Thomas Santana (5-4) took the loss after surrendering four runs on six hits over two innings of work.

The Hurricanes opened their second game of the NCAA Tournament with an offensive outburst, plating four runs in the first inning.

Jake Ogden and Max Galvin started the attack with back-to-back singles before sophomore Daniel Cuvet ripped a two-run double down the third-base line, giving Miami an early 2-0 lead. Cuvet, who homered in the opening game on Friday against Alabama, advanced to third on the throw home as Columbia attempted to catch Galvin at the plate.

Senior co-captain Gonzalez Jr. followed with an RBI single to left on an 0-2 pitch, scoring Cuvet. Derek Williams added a base hit to continue the rally, but Renzo Gonzalez grounded into a double play that moved Gonzalez Jr. to third.

With his two RBI in the first inning, Cuvet became just the sixth Hurricane in program history to reach 80 RBI in a single season. He joins an elite group of Miami Hurricanes that have accomplished the feat, including Aubrey Huff, David Thompson, Jason Michaels, Darren Mandel, and Mike Fiore.

During Tanner Smith’s at-bat, Columbia starter Thomas Santana threw a wild pitch, bringing in Gonzalez Jr. to score.

By the end of the frame, Miami had tallied four runs on five hits.

While Columbia tried to keep up with Miami with its four hits in three innings, Miami's defense stayed locked in to keep the Lions off the board a third of the way through Saturday’s contest.

In the top of the fourth, Columbia began to chip away at its early deficit. Anton Lazits put the Lions on the board with a solo home run over the left-field fence, cutting Miami’s lead to 4-1.

But the Hurricanes responded with authority in the bottom half of the inning, showcasing the same relentless attack in their opening frame.

With two outs, Ogden delivered a single into left field, and Galvin followed by lacing an RBI double into the right-center field gap, scoring Ogden, who sprinted from first base.

After Galvin’s RBI double, Columbia intentionally walked Cuvet, placing runners on first and second with two down. That decision brought Gonzalez Jr. back to the plate — and he made fourth-seeded Lions pay for it.