Miami Baseball: Canes drop game one to Cavaliers, 6-1

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - The University of Miami baseball team (30-19, 14-10 ACC) dropped the series opener to the Virginia Cavaliers by a score of 6-1 Friday night at Davenport Field at Disharoon Park – ending the Hurricanes’ 10-game ACC win streak.

Miami starter Griffin Hugus (5-5) took the loss after the right-hander surrendered four earned runs on four hits while striking out six in his five innings of work. Virginia right-hander Jay Woolfolk (3-2) picked up the win by striking out seven and giving up just one run across six innings.

The Cavaliers (28-16, 12-10 ACC) did damage in their opening trip to the plate, tallying three RBI singles from Henry Ford, Henry Godbout, and Harrison Didawick to take a 3-0 lead at the end of the first inning.

Miami struck back in the third when freshman Michael Torres reached first on a Virginia fielding error. Junior Jake Ogden delivered a sacrifice bunt to move Torres into scoring position, and Max Galvin notched an RBI double to left field, bringing in Torres to cut the deficit to 3-1.