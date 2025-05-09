Miami Baseball: Canes drop game one to Cavaliers, 6-1

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - The University of Miami baseball team (30-19, 14-10 ACC) dropped the series opener to the Virginia Cavaliers by a score of 6-1 Friday night at Davenport Field at Disharoon Park – ending the Hurricanes’ 10-game ACC win streak.
Miami starter Griffin Hugus (5-5) took the loss after the right-hander surrendered four earned runs on four hits while striking out six in his five innings of work. Virginia right-hander Jay Woolfolk (3-2) picked up the win by striking out seven and giving up just one run across six innings.
The Cavaliers (28-16, 12-10 ACC) did damage in their opening trip to the plate, tallying three RBI singles from Henry Ford, Henry Godbout, and Harrison Didawick to take a 3-0 lead at the end of the first inning.
Miami struck back in the third when freshman Michael Torres reached first on a Virginia fielding error. Junior Jake Ogden delivered a sacrifice bunt to move Torres into scoring position, and Max Galvin notched an RBI double to left field, bringing in Torres to cut the deficit to 3-1.
Virginia responded in the next inning as Luke Hanson belted a solo home run to left field on a 1-0 fastball, extending the Cavaliers' lead to 4-1.
The dagger came in the bottom of the eighth when Virginia’s Harrison Didawick blasted a two-run shot to right-center field, extending the Cavaliers’ lead to 6-1.
Miami will try to even the series tomorrow at 4 p.m., with ACC Pitcher of the Week AJ Ciscar expected to start on the mound. Those looking to tune in can watch the game live on ACCNX or listen to the broadcast on WVUM 90.5 FM.
Courtesy of Miami Athletics
