Miami Baseball: Canes drop game one to fifth-ranked Noles, 14-1

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The University of Miami baseball team (12-10, 0-4 ACC) dropped game one of the three-game series against fifth-ranked Florida State, 14-1, in seven innings at Mark Light Field Thursday evening.

Left-handed pitcher Joey Volini (6-0) earned the win for the Seminoles, pitching a complete game. He allowed two hits and one run over seven innings, striking out nine and walking one.

Miami right-hander Nick Robert (2-4) took the loss after allowing seven earned runs on nine hits over 3.2 innings.

Miami recorded its lone run on a solo home run by Fabio Peralta in the third inning — his first as a Hurricane. Jake Ogden had the Hurricanes’ other hit with a single, which also occurred in the third inning.

Alex Lodise led the Seminoles (19-2, 4-0 ACC) at the plate, going 4-for-5 with two home runs and five RBI. Max Williams started the barrage in the first inning with a two-run home run, while Myles Bailey homered to center field to continue the offensive attack in the same inning.

Hunter Carnes also homered for Florida State, which totaled 14 hits. Williams drove in three runs, while Carns finished with two hits and two RBIs. Bailey went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run, and a walk.

Game two of the three-game series is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. on Friday at Mark Light Field and will be broadcast on ACC Network.

