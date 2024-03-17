CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Despite having their second straight top-15 series victory, the Miami Hurricanes couldn’t complete the sweep Sunday.

No. 15 North Carolina, which entered the weekend on an 11-game winning streak, got back on track in the finale by defeating the Hurricanes 18-6 at Mark Light Field.

The Tar Heels (17-4, 4-2 ACC) scored in six of the first seven innings, highlighted by a six-spot in the sixth.

North Carolina crushed seven homers to salvage the series after the Hurricanes (11-8, 4-2 ACC) held the Tar Heels to two runs and zero extra-base hits across the first 19 innings.

Left fielder Gavin Gallaher led the charge for the Heels, finishing with a career-high four hits and six RBI, including a grand slam.

North Carolina notched 17 hits in the win, as all nine position players reached safely for the visitors.

Sophomore right-hander Matthew Matthijs (8-1) earned the victory in relief. Meanwhile, Miami starter Herick Hernandez (2-2) was tagged with the loss after surrendering five runs over 3 1/3 innings.

In the defeat, freshman Jake Kulikowski smacked his first career home run with a two-run blast in the third.

Next, the Hurricanes will host FIU on Tuesday. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. at Mark Light Field.

