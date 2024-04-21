CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The Miami Hurricanes fell to the Louisville Cardinals, 6-5, in extra innings Saturday evening at Mark Light Field.

In the 10th inning, the Hurricanes (16-22, 6-14 ACC) put the tying run in scoring position and the winning tally on first, but Louisville closer Tucker Biven (3-0) got out of the jam to lock down the victory for the Cardinals (23-15, 9-8 ACC).

Louisville first baseman Ryan McCoy delivered the game-winning hit in the top half of the frame, singling up the middle to vault the visitors ahead.

Miami right-hander Nick Robert (5-3) was charged with the loss in relief.

Earlier in the night, the Hurricanes erased a three-run deficit with a five-spot in the seventh.

Catcher Jack Scanlon crushed a 404-foot solo shot to right field to break up the shutout bid by Cardinal starter Evan Webster.

But Scanlon’s leadoff home run was just the spark for Miami in that inning.

First baseman Jason Torres, left fielder Edgardo Villegas, and designated hitter Lorenzo Carrier all reached safely to load the bases with no outs.

Shortstop JD Urso plated Torres from third, setting the stage for center fielder Jacoby Long.

Long laced a double down the left-field line to push the Hurricanes in front, 4-3.

Two pitches later, right fielder Lucas Costello capped off the crooked frame with a sacrifice fly.

In the eighth, Louisville tied the game on JT Benson’s two-run blast.

With the loss, Miami is now 6-7 in one-run contests.

The Hurricanes and Cardinals will conclude the three-game series on Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m.

