Miami Baseball: Canes drop game two to No. 8 Gators, lose series

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The University of Miami baseball team (8-3) dropped game two of the three-game series to the eighth-ranked Florida Gators (11-0), 6-3, Saturday night at Condron Family Ballpark.

Miami right-handed pitcher Griffin Hugus (2-1) delivered five solid innings of work as the transfer from Cincinnati struck out ten but surrendered two earned runs on four hits.

Florida’s Pierce Cappola and Aiden King (2-0) struck back with their own performances as the duo held the Hurricanes to one hit through six frames.

Once Hugus exited the contest in the sixth, Florida tallied three quick runs with an RBI double from Landon Stripling, followed by a two-run home run from Luke Heyman that boosted Florida’s lead to 4-0.

Despite a late two-run homerun from Daniel Cuvet that cut the Florida lead to 4-2, Luke Heyman responded with a two-run blast of his own, solidifying the win Saturday night.

Miami will face the Gators in the series' final game tomorrow at Condron Family Ballpark, with the first pitch slated for 1 p.m.

Courtesy of Miami Athletics