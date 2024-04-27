ATLANTA — The University of Miami baseball team had its three-game winning streak snapped, as the Hurricanes fell to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, 9-4, Saturday afternoon at Russ Chandler Stadium.

“It wasn’t a very good effort offensively,” head coach J.D. Arteaga said. “We made very few adjustments. We knew exactly what they were going to try to do. We had a gameplan coming in, but we didn’t execute. We showed signs of some adjustments, but then we reverted back to what we were doing early. It wasn’t just the offense, but at the same time we have to pick each other up. If pitching isn’t there, the offense needs to be there and score some more runs and we didn’t do that today.”

Georgia Tech (26-15, 10-10 ACC) scored in four of the first five innings, punctuated by a four-run fifth.

The Yellow Jackets mounted all nine of their tallies on as many hits during that stretch.

Miami (19-23, 8-15 ACC) responded with four runs across the final four frames, including solo shots from infielders JD Urso and Daniel Cuvet in the sixth. Still, it wasn’t enough to overcome the early deficit.

Georgia Tech starter Cam Jones (3-1) held off the Hurricanes, tossing his second complete game in his last three outings. The left-hander struck out seven batters and yielded six hits in his 111-pitch effort.

Miami southpaw Rafe Schlesinger (2-4) was charged with the loss after lasting just 4 1/3 innings.

In the defeat, freshman Chris Diaz performed the best in his young career. Diaz pitched three scoreless innings, limiting Georgia Tech to one hit. The right-hander struck out four of the 12 batters he faced.

The Hurricanes and Yellow Jackets will conclude the series on Sunday. The first pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m.

Courtesy of Miami Athletics