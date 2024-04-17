CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The Miami Hurricanes fell to the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats, 6-4, Wednesday evening at Mark Light Field.

The Hurricanes (16-20) overcame a 4-1 deficit to tie the game in the eighth, but the Wildcats (20-17) capitalized on Miami’s miscues one inning later to escape with a win.

With the score level at 4-4, Bethune-Cookman first baseman Manny Souffrain worked a bases-loaded walk to push the Wildcats ahead.

Two batters later, shortstop Ramses Cordova drew a free pass to tack on an insurance tally.

In the bottom half, the Hurricanes brought the tying run to the plate.

Bethune-Cookman right-hander Pablo Torres (3-2) squashed any potential magic with a groundout to stun Miami.

Freshman righty reliever Nick Robert (5-2) was tagged with the loss.

In the defeat, the Hurricanes held the Wildcats to four hits but issued five hit-by-pitches and ten walks.

Up next, Miami welcomes Louisville to Mark Light Field. The three-game set begins at 7 p.m. Friday.