BOCA RATON, Fla. — The University of Miami baseball team dropped its first road contest of the year, falling to the Florida Atlantic Owls, 6-4, Tuesday evening at FAU Baseball Stadium.

FAU (9-6) scored in five of the first six innings, and the Owls’ bullpen kept Miami (9-7) in check, holding the Hurricanes to just one run after the third inning.

First baseman Emilio Gonzalez led the charge for FAU, finishing with a pair of hits and three RBI. In the third, Gonzalez delivered a two-run single, which vaulted the Owls ahead, 5-4.

The narrow cushion was enough for right-handers Danny Trehey, Steven Andrews, and Braden Ostrander.

Trehey (1-0) earned the victory after tossing 2 2/3 scoreless innings in relief of starter Zach Abbey.

Andrews bridged the gap to Ostrander (2), who recorded the final four outs to secure FAU's win.

Miami left-handed hurler Ashton Crowther (0-2), making his first career start, was tagged with the loss. Crowther was charged with five runs on six hits across 3 2/3 frames.

In the defeat, freshman Daniel Cuvet continued his scorching hot start, smacking his team-leading ninth home run in a multi-hit performance.

Led by Jason Torres’ three-hit effort, the Hurricanes out-hit the Owls, 9-8.

Up next, Miami returns home to Mark Light Field to face No. 16 North Carolina. The three-game set begins at 7 p.m. Friday.

Courtesy of Miami Athletics