CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The University of Miami baseball team dropped its final home midweek contest of the year, falling to the FIU Panthers, 9-7, at Mark Light Field.

The Hurricanes (21-26) overcame an early 4-0 deficit to tie the score after five innings, but the Panthers (25-22) rallied with a four-run seventh to snap a 12-game losing skid to their crosstown foes.

FIU right fielder Jeff Liquori delivered the go-ahead three-run blast, which was the difference Wednesday evening.

Right-hander Jackson Ritchey (3-1) earned the victory with two scoreless innings in relief. Meanwhile, Miami freshman righty Chris Diaz (1-1) was tagged with the loss.

After the Panthers jumped ahead by four, the Hurricanes scored in three straight innings, highlighted by a trio of tallies in the third.

Miami plated a pair and brought the tying run to the plate in the ninth, but FIU lefty Zac Lampton sealed the deal for the visitors.

In the backyard battle, the two sides combined to use 14 pitchers and issue 20 free passes.

The Hurricanes will travel for the final time in conference play, visiting Virginia Tech. The first pitch is set for 7 p.m. on Friday at English Field.

Courtesy of Miami Athletics