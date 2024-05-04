Advertisement
News More News
ago baseball Edit

Miami Baseball: Canes drop series finale to Cougars, 8-2

CanesCounty.com
Staff

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — After taking the series' first two games, Miami couldn’t complete the sweep Saturday, as the Hurricanes fell to the BYU Cougars, 8-2, at Mark Light Field.

Miami (21-25) took a 2-0 lead in the fourth on solo shots from Dorian Gonzalez Jr. and Lucas Costello, but BYU (18-26) capped off the weekend set with a bang.

The Cougars scored eight runs across the final four innings, highlighted by a quartet of home runs.

BYU blasted a pair of two-run jacks in the sixth and smashed solos in both the seventh and ninth frames as part of their late offensive outburst.

Sophomore right-hander Ben Hansen (5-5) tossed six innings of two-run baseball to earn the victory. Meanwhile, Miami junior left-hander Herick Hernandez (3-6) was tagged with the loss after yielding three runs over 5 1/3 innings.

The Hurricanes conclude their four-game homestand against FIU on Wednesday. First pitch is slated for 6 p.m.

Courtesy of Miami Athletics

Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk, Inside Canes Hoops, and Canes on the Diamond

• Subscribe to the Storm Tracker Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, and Spotify

• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel

• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @TheCribSouthFLA, @AnthonyYero1, and @MichaelYero

• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County

Follow us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement