CORAL GABLES, Fla. — After taking the series' first two games, Miami couldn’t complete the sweep Saturday, as the Hurricanes fell to the BYU Cougars, 8-2, at Mark Light Field.

Miami (21-25) took a 2-0 lead in the fourth on solo shots from Dorian Gonzalez Jr. and Lucas Costello, but BYU (18-26) capped off the weekend set with a bang.

The Cougars scored eight runs across the final four innings, highlighted by a quartet of home runs.

BYU blasted a pair of two-run jacks in the sixth and smashed solos in both the seventh and ninth frames as part of their late offensive outburst.

Sophomore right-hander Ben Hansen (5-5) tossed six innings of two-run baseball to earn the victory. Meanwhile, Miami junior left-hander Herick Hernandez (3-6) was tagged with the loss after yielding three runs over 5 1/3 innings.

The Hurricanes conclude their four-game homestand against FIU on Wednesday. First pitch is slated for 6 p.m.

Courtesy of Miami Athletics