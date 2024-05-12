BLACKSBURG, Va. — The Miami Hurricanes baseball team took the first two games of the series at Virginia Tech but couldn’t complete the sweep Sunday.

The Hurricanes and Hokies were neck and neck through the early innings, but Virginia Tech put up a crooked number in the sixth to take the finale, 13-4, at English Field at Atlantic Union Bank Park.

The Hokies (32-17, 14-13 ACC) scored in five of the first six frames, bookending the outburst with a six spot.

Miami (23-27, 10-17 ACC) kept pace with Virginia Tech through four innings before putting the game at a distance.

All nine starters reached safely for the Hokies, as centerfielder Ben Watson led the charge with a three-hit and two-RBI performance.

Third baseman Carson DeMartini and designated hitter Eddie Eisert each left the yard in the victory.

Right-handed reliever Wyatt Parliament (4-3) earned the win with 2 2/3 scoreless frames, recording five strikeouts along the way.

Miami starter Herick Hernandez (3-7) was charged with the loss after pitching the first 4 2/3 innings.

Next, the Hurricanes wrap up their road slate against FIU on Tuesday. The first pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.

