Miami Baseball: Canes edged by Irish, lose game one 3-2

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The University of Miami baseball team (30-22, 14-13 ACC) fell to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (31-19, 13-15 ACC) by a final score of 3-2 Thursday night at Mark Light Field.

Davis Johnson gave the Fighting Irish all the offense they would need with one swing in the third inning, sending a three-run shot over the left-center field wall. It was Johnson’s sixth homer of the season.

Notre Dame pitcher Jack Radel (7-4) kept the Hurricanes in check for much of the night as the right-hander worked 7 1/3 innings, limiting Miami to just one run on four hits while striking out six while only walking one.

Miami pitcher Griffin Hugus (5-6) was charged with the loss. The right-hander pitched seven innings, allowing three earned runs on six hits with six strikeouts.

The Hurricanes got on the board in the bottom of the third when Jake Ogden belted a solo home run to left, his seventh of the year.