Miami Baseball: Canes edged by Irish, lose game one 3-2

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The University of Miami baseball team (30-22, 14-13 ACC) fell to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (31-19, 13-15 ACC) by a final score of 3-2 Thursday night at Mark Light Field.
Davis Johnson gave the Fighting Irish all the offense they would need with one swing in the third inning, sending a three-run shot over the left-center field wall. It was Johnson’s sixth homer of the season.
Notre Dame pitcher Jack Radel (7-4) kept the Hurricanes in check for much of the night as the right-hander worked 7 1/3 innings, limiting Miami to just one run on four hits while striking out six while only walking one.
Miami pitcher Griffin Hugus (5-6) was charged with the loss. The right-hander pitched seven innings, allowing three earned runs on six hits with six strikeouts.
The Hurricanes got on the board in the bottom of the third when Jake Ogden belted a solo home run to left, his seventh of the year.
Miami threatened again in the ninth when pinch hitter Jake Kulikowski came through with an RBI single to cut the deficit to one, but Notre Dame closer Tobey McDonough slammed the door for his ninth save.
The three-game series will resume Friday at 7 p.m. at Mark Light Field, with live coverage available on ACCNX and WVUM 90.5 FM.
Courtesy of Miami Athletics
Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk, Inside Canes Hoops, and Canes on the Diamond
• Subscribe to the Storm Tracker Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, and Spotify
• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @AnthonyYero1, @MichaelYero, @Najitobias, and @AlexDonno
• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County
Follow us on Facebook