Miami Baseball: Canes erupt for 13 runs, win series against Eagles

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. – The University of Miami baseball team (26-18, 11-9 ACC) pummeled the Boston College Eagles Saturday afternoon by a final score of 13-4.
Jake Ogden paced the offensive barrage with three hits, three runs scored, and a pair of RBI. Daniel Cuvet added two hits and drove in a run, while Max Galvin and Gaby Gutierrez each tallied multiple RBIs to keep the pressure on Boston College pitching.
Winning pitcher AJ Ciscar (3-1) turned in the best outing of his young career, tossing seven dominant innings and striking out nine, a new single-game high, while limiting the Eagles to just three hits and two runs.
Boston College (21-22, 9-14 ACC) starter Erik Schroeder (2-4) suffered the loss, surrendering four runs on five hits over two innings.
Miami went to work right away in the top of the first inning. Sophomore Cuvet singled into left field to start the momentum, then Dorian Gonzalez Jr. registered a single of his own while Cuvet used his speed to make it from first base to third.
The Hurricanes found an early opportunity with Gonzalez Jr. stealing second and catcher Tanner Smith being walked. Designated hitter Bobby Marsh, on a 1 and 2-count, was hit by a pitch as the bases were loaded to score Cuvet, putting Miami ahead 1-0.
However, Boston College fought back in the next half inning as Gunnar Johnson lifted a two-run home run to put the Eagles ahead, 2-1.
But Miami’s offensive attack didn’t stop in the first inning as the Hurricanes would tally three runs off two hits during their next trip to the plate.
Oklahoma State transfer Galvin sparked the scoring barrage as he plated Renzo Gonzalez Jr. through an RBI groundout, tying the contest at two.
Cuvet put the Hurricanes back in front as the sophomore infielder registered a double to plate freshman Michael Torres. Then, Cuvet found home plate himself by scoring on a wild pitch, giving the Hurricanes a 4-2 lead through four.
Freshman right-hander Ciscar kept the Boston College bats quiet as Miami padded its lead with two runs in both the fourth and fifth innings, with three of the runs coming from sacrifice flies.
Miami added two more runs in the seventh, tacked on another in the eighth, and capped its scoring with a two-run home run from Gaby Gutierrez off the left-field foul pole in the ninth. Right-hander Jackson Cleveland, a native of Deer Park, Texas, closed out the game in the bottom of the ninth.
The Hurricanes aimed for the sweep over the Eagles on Sunday at noon, with the series finale set to be played at the iconic Fenway Park. Fans could tune in by watching live on ESPNU or listening on WVUM 90.5
Courtesy of Miami Athletics
