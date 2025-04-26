Miami Baseball: Canes erupt for 13 runs, win series against Eagles

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. – The University of Miami baseball team (26-18, 11-9 ACC) pummeled the Boston College Eagles Saturday afternoon by a final score of 13-4. Jake Ogden paced the offensive barrage with three hits, three runs scored, and a pair of RBI. Daniel Cuvet added two hits and drove in a run, while Max Galvin and Gaby Gutierrez each tallied multiple RBIs to keep the pressure on Boston College pitching. Winning pitcher AJ Ciscar (3-1) turned in the best outing of his young career, tossing seven dominant innings and striking out nine, a new single-game high, while limiting the Eagles to just three hits and two runs. Boston College (21-22, 9-14 ACC) starter Erik Schroeder (2-4) suffered the loss, surrendering four runs on five hits over two innings.

Miami went to work right away in the top of the first inning. Sophomore Cuvet singled into left field to start the momentum, then Dorian Gonzalez Jr. registered a single of his own while Cuvet used his speed to make it from first base to third. The Hurricanes found an early opportunity with Gonzalez Jr. stealing second and catcher Tanner Smith being walked. Designated hitter Bobby Marsh, on a 1 and 2-count, was hit by a pitch as the bases were loaded to score Cuvet, putting Miami ahead 1-0. However, Boston College fought back in the next half inning as Gunnar Johnson lifted a two-run home run to put the Eagles ahead, 2-1. But Miami’s offensive attack didn’t stop in the first inning as the Hurricanes would tally three runs off two hits during their next trip to the plate. Oklahoma State transfer Galvin sparked the scoring barrage as he plated Renzo Gonzalez Jr. through an RBI groundout, tying the contest at two.