CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The University of Miami baseball team overcame a three-run deficit but couldn’t fend off Louisville late, as the Cardinals took the series opener, 9-5, Friday evening at Mark Light Field.

With the game level after six frames, Louisville (22-15, 8-8 ACC) put up a four spot, capped off by Gavin Kilen’s sixth home run of the year.

Two innings later, Cardinals third baseman Dylan Hoy smacked a solo shot to tack on an insurance tally.

Miami (16-21, 6-13 ACC) responded with a run in the bottom of the ninth, but Louisville closer Tucker Biven (4) struck out the final three batters to give the Cardinals their first win in Coral Gables since 2016.

In relief, Louisville left-handed pitcher Kayden Campbell (2-1) registered the win with two scoreless innings. Meanwhile, Hurricanes southpaw Myles Caba (0-1) was tagged with the loss.

The Cardinals flew out to a 4-1 lead, highlighted by second baseman Alex Alicea’s base-clearing double in the fourth.

Miami clawed back with a pair of tallies in the fifth before senior left fielder Lucas Costello came through with a game-tying two-out single in the sixth.

In the defeat, right-hander Gage Ziehl turned in his seventh quality start in 10 outings. Ziehl held the visitors to three earned runs and struck out seven.

The Hurricanes will try to even the series on Saturday. First pitch is at 8 p.m. at Mark Light Field.

Courtesy of Miami Athletics